BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances of a shooting that left two people hurt Monday night.
It happened in the area of 100 Brookline Avenue in Bloomfield around 9 p.m.
Police said a dispute occurred between three to five people and it resulted in two men being shot.
One of the men, a 23-year-old, was found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and legs, while the other, a 27-year-old, was driven to St. Francis Hospital by acquaintances.
Investigators said the 27-year-old was shot once in the chest. His injury was considered non-life threatening.
The 23-year-old's condition was not released.
Hartford police are assisting with the investigation, which is focused on the 130 to 150 block of Brookline Avenue.
No arrests were made.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Bloomfield police.
