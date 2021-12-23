NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were treated for shooting-related injuries in New Haven.
New Haven police said they responded to calls about two people being shot on Grand Avenue between Hamilton and Franklin streets around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police found two victims, a 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both from New Haven.
Both were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
The 40-year-old was treated for life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.
The other man was listed in stable condition.
Ballistic evidence was collected at the scene.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police.
