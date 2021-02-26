SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Queen Street Thursday night.
According to police, a car struck a utility pole near Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Both victims were transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Police said Queen Street from Aircraft Road to West Queen Street was closed as officers investigated the crash. The road has since reopened.
According to investigators, the driver was traveling south on Queen Street. At the intersection with West Queen Street, the Subaru went off the road off to the right.
The vehicle went between 60 and 80 feet off the road and struck the utility pole. Heavy damage was reported to the vehicle.
The people involved in the crash were both 26 years old.
Both were hospitalized.
One suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was listed in critical condition in an intensive care unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.
