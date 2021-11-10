VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects were taken into custody when police raided a neighborhood in Vernon Tuesday night.
Police said they opened up an investigation into a domestic violence incident that happened at an apartment on Parkwest Drive.
Marion Crosby, 22, and Joel Garcia, were identified as the suspects.
The incident unfolded around 8:20 p.m.
Police said they were called to 30 Parkwest Dr. for a complaint of a man waving a gun outside of an apartment.
Channel 3 cameras recorded a heavy police presence in the area.
A woman met responding officers outside of the apartment and said that Crosby was inside.
She told them that Crosby initially did not allow her to leave the apartment and that he threatened her with a gun.
Officers said they were able to eventually make contact with Crosby, who came out of the building and was taken into custody without further incident.
Garcia, who was also found at the scene, was also taken into custody.
Police said they recovered the gun.
Crosby was charged with violating a restraining order, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury, unlawful restraint, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, second-degree threatening, and interfering with an officer. He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and given a court date of Wednesday in Rockville.
Garcia was charged with interfering with an officer, tampering with evidence, negligent storage of a firearm, and conspiracy criminal possession of a firearm. He was held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and also given a court date of Wednesday in Rockville.
Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes while the police investigation was underway.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
