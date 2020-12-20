BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Two people were killed outside of Bridgeport Sports bar early Sunday morning.
According to police, responding officers were called to the scene at Mango'z Sports Bar, located at 456 Connecticut Avenue around 1 a.m.
Officers located three gunshot victims who were transported to Bridgeport Hospital. A fourth victim arrive by private car.
Police said A 19-year-old male victim and a 24-year-old male victim were both pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 26-year-old male sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds but is expected to survive. A 21-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Detectives are processing a crime scene at the location of the shooting and are expected to be at the scene throughout the night.
Officers who initially responded to the scene were met by a large uncooperative crowd.
Patrol supervisors requested mutual aid assistance from Stratford Police and the Connecticut State Police to help with crowd control at the crime scene and Bridgeport Hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.