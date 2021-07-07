MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two drivers killed in a late night crash in Manchester.
Police said a 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Tolland Turnpike and Oakland Street.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said when they arrived, they found both vehicles to be substantially damaged.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was transported to Hartford Hospital where he died.
There were no other people in the vehicles.
Police have not identified the victims.
There's no word on what led up to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5560.
