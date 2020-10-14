HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a crash that happened on Route 9 north in Haddam Tuesday night.
State police identified the victims as 39-year-old James Reid of Bloomfield and 32-year-old Brittany Cook of Waterford.
According to troopers, Reid was behind the wheel of the Honda Accord when he went through a stop sign at the end of the exit 8 off ramp, went across an intersection onto the exit 8 on ramp, and struck a rock wall off to the side of the roadway.
The crash happened just before 10:10 p.m.
Both Reid and Cook, who was the passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100.
