BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Bridgeport.
State police identified the victims as 28-year-old Kye Jackson of Stratford and 22-year-old Tyler Field Stevens.
Troopers said it happened near exit 3 on Route 25 south on Sunday around 2:20 a.m.
They said Stevens was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he struck Jackson's vehicle.
Troopers described it as a head-on collision.
Both Stevens and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said they continue to investigate what led up to the crash.
