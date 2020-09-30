MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Madison will distance learn on Wednesday as a result of power outages.
Brown Intermediate School and Ryerson Elementary School will have students learn from home.
Storms rolled through the state overnight and knocked out power to more than 23,000 Eversource customers.
As of 9:15 a.m., 1,348 customers in Madison were without power.
