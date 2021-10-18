COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) - Two men and a teenage girl were arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Columbia.
According to state police, 65-year-old William Patterson of Andover, 21-year-old William Patterson-Hatem of Hebron, and the 17-year-old girl were arrested.
Troopers said they received a report on Oct. 14 of two men on private property on Route 66 cutting the catalytic converters.
When they arrived in the area of Route 66 and a 7-Eleven, they saw a vehicle erratically traveling eastbound.
They followed the vehicle onto Egarton Road where the driver turned off its lights to try a "black out." The driver ended up crashing it.
Troopers found that it was the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel. She was arrested on charges of possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, interfering with an office and first-degree reckless endangerment.
She was give a date of Oct. 28 in Willimantic Juvenile Court.
The other two suspects were found in nearby woods after police set up a perimeter.
They were hit with the same list of charges as the juvenile, but faced a judge on Monday in Rockville Superior Court.
