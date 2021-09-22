WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Two middle schoolers were arrested on Sept. 22 after a fight in the West Side Middle School parking lot.
The fight happened after dismissal.
The fight was planned beforehand, due to an issue between the two minors.
A school staff member intervened, and attempted to separate the two students.
The school resource officer saw the incident and intervened.
One student continued to be aggressive, and had to be held back by the staff member.
A large crowd formed, and the police were called to assist.
Officers dispersed the crowd, and the two students were placed under arrest.
One was charged with breach of peace 2, and the other was charged with breach of peace 2 and assault 3.
No injuries were reported.
