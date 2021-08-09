NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 91 in North Haven slowed traffic on Monday morning.
According to state police, the crash happened north of exit 11 on I-91 north.
Troopers said they extended a right lane closure for cleanup related to the crash.
They advised drivers to look for alternate routes.
#CTtraffic 91 northbound north of Exit 11 in North Haven will have extended right lane closure for cleanup related to tractor trailer crash. Please use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/hLQgUnioXI— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 9, 2021
The Department of Transportation reported about 2 miles of backup between exits 10 and 12.
The crash was first reported around 7:20 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
