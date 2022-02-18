WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Former State Representative Michael Dimassa, his wife, and two men have been arrested for the theft of more than $1 million from the City of West Haven.
Dimassa, his wife, Lauren Knox, and John Trasacco, one of the other men arrested pleaded not guilty.
Dimassa faces six counts of wire fraud. Knox faces two counts.
The Federal indictment said that John Trasacco, one of the other men arrested, formed a company with Dimassa to steal COVID funds from West Haven.
They were charged with defrauding the city by taking money designated for the benefit of the citizens of West Haven for their own use by billing West Haven for COVID-related services that were never provided
Trazacco has a criminal record, for robbery and assault.
He was released on a $100,000 bond.
Knox is pregnant, and married Dimassa shortly after he was arrested. She was released on $50,000 bond.
