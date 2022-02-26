NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two New Haven Police Officers were injured after they crashed into each other responding to a robbery.
While the officers were on route to investigate a robbery in the Fair Haven neighborhood, the cruisers collided at the intersection of Lombard Street and Blatchley Avenue.
They were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
