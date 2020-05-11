WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - State and local police are investigating the deaths of two people in Windsor.
According to Windsor police, the state police major crimes unit is helping them look into the deaths at a home on Clover Street.
Windsor police said they were called to the scene just before 5:45 a.m. The report was for an "untimely death" inside the single family home.
Several officers responded as well as ambulance personnel.
Upon arrival, officers said they found two people dead inside the home.
State police responded to help detectives with processing the scene for evidence.
The state’s attorney’s office was notified and is also assisting in the investigation.
The people in the home were not identified.
Anyone that has information related to what may have happened should call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.
