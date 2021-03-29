NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Two people taken to the hospital when a fire broke out at home in New London.
Police reported that crews responded to the area of 40 Blackhall St. around 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning.
They said surrounding roads were closed while crews worked on the fire, but have since reopened.
Of the two people hospitalized, one had to be rescued, according to firefighters. That person's condition is not known.
Four people were in the home when the fire broke out.
A cause for the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said there appears to have been a hoarding situation inside the house.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
