HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sigourney Street.
The victims were inside a vehicle at the time.
One of the victims was listed in critical but stable condition from being shot in the chest. The other victim was hurt by glass that shattered during the incident. He was listed in stable condition.
The investigation forced officials to close Sigourney Street between Homestead and Albany avenues.
Albany Avenue was also closed between Vine and Edgewood streets.
The scene has since cleared and the roads reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Police said no arrests were made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
