WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a crash on Route 68 in Wallingford Tuesday afternoon.
Police identified the victims as 83-year-old Prabhudas Patel of Wallingford and 46-year-old Stephanie Napolitano of Meriden.
According to investigators, the head-on crash happened on Barnes Road just west of North Farms Road a little before 3:40 p.m.
Patel, who was driving a Subaru Forester eastbound, collided with a Hyundai Tucson, which was driven westbound by Napolitano, police said.
Both victims were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.
Traffic was impacted for several hours.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2819.
