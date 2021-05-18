HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot in Hartford on Monday night.
Police said it happened in the area of 25 Sterling St. just after 8:30 p.m.
They said they responded to an alert from their Shot Spotter system.
While they were on their way, they said two victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims were listed as being in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Police said they're looking into what led up to the shooting.
