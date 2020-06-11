BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Investigations are underway into two separate racially charged acts.
As police continue to look at them, town officials are speaking out and condemning the behavior and harassment.
Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown and Chief of Police Paul Hammick addressed these incidents Wednesday night.
They said incidents will not be tolerated.
The Town of Bloomfield is one of countless communities nationwide that came together to protest racism, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Then came the two incidents of racial harassment.
The first happened on June 4th at the Silas Deane Pawn Shop:
The mayor's office told Channel 3 that an African American woman and her 8-year-old son were harassed by a man from Granby while they were shopping for bicycles.
The office went on to say the man verbally attacked them and used racial slurs from an adjacent aisle.
Following the incident, the store released a statement that said in part "here at Silas Deane Pawn, we strongly believe in racial equality and inclusion. We strive to support our community and all of those in it."
The second incident happened a few days later.
The mayor's office said a young, African American man was walking in his own neighborhood when a man drove alongside him and asked what he was doing there.
That's when Channel 3 was told that the man in the vehicle a showed a gun toward the victim.
These two incidents prompted a protest to be held this weekend.
It is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Bloomfield Green.
