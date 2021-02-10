WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two Regional School District 14 Board of Education members have resigned in the wake of accusations that administrators cut in line to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Janet Morgan and Pam Zmek resigned effective Feb. 5, according to board chairman George Bauer.
"They have personal reasons for their resignations and I will provide statements at the next board meeting," Bauer said in a statement. "I am so grateful for their service and dedication over many years."
The board voted to open an investigation last week into accusations that some administrators prioritized their family members over teachers at a mass vaccination clinic.
The Pomperaug Health District said more than 300 educators were vaccinated at the clinic.
Chris York, president of the Nonnewaug High School Teacher's Association, claimed board members put themselves and their families higher on the list, which exhausted the vaccine supply that day.
RELATED: Region 14 votes to open investigation after Board of Ed. members accused of cutting the line for vaccines
The board said the clinic was almost canceled because not everyone who signed up fell into the 75 years and older category, which was the state standard at the time. Since there was not enough time to fill the empty slots with those residents, the state gave the board permission to vaccinate its staff, so no dose was wasted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.