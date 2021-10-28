HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were rescued from an apartment building fire in Hamden on Thursday morning.
According to Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede, the building is on Mix Avenue.
Merwede posted an update to social media around 9 a.m.
He noted at the time that firefighters were checking to see if the fire extended anywhere.
Fire UC 667 Mix Ave. 2 victims rescued from 2nd floor by #firefighters. Checking for extension. Marshal investigating. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/FNiG5Q10QC— Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 28, 2021
There's no word on a cause or if anyone, including the victims, were hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.