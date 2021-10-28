Hamden fire

Crews responded to an apartment building fire on Mix Avenue in Hamden the morning of Oct. 28.

 @hfdcar1

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were rescued from an apartment building fire in Hamden on Thursday morning.

According to Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede, the building is on Mix Avenue.

Merwede posted an update to social media around 9 a.m.

He noted at the time that firefighters were checking to see if the fire extended anywhere.

There's no word on a cause or if anyone, including the victims, were hurt.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.