SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people needed to be rescued from a rolled over car in Shelton on Friday.
The Shelton Fire Department reported that it responded to the crash on Route 8 south between exits 13 and 12 just before 7:15 a.m.
Firefighters said they found significant damage to the vehicle and that the two people were still inside when they arrived.
State police were able to get the driver out.
Firefighters helped extricate the passenger with the use of hydraulic spreaders and cutters, which removed two of the car's doors.
Both patients were transported to a local trauma facility.
There's no word on the severity of their injuries or a cause for the rollover.
