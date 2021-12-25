MYANMAR (WFSB) – Two members of the Connecticut based Save the Children organization were reported missing in Myanmar after a military attack.
The staff members were traveling home for the holidays after working with the humanitarian response in a nearby community, when the Myanmar military attacked.
Their private cars were attacked and burned.
Reports say the military forced people from their cars before arresting or killing them.
The bodies were burned.
Inger Ashing, Chief Executive of Save the Children, said: “Save the Children condemns this attack as a breach of International Humanitarian Law. We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar. Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing but attacks against aid workers cannot be tolerated.”
