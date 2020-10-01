PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Prospect were told to shelter in place while police "handle an issue in the area."
Region 16 schools said the partial lockdowns were issued for Long River Middle School and Prospect Elementary School.
"We have additional armed security guards on site just as a precaution," the district wrote to its community. "The school, students, and staff are not in danger and their safety is our priority."
State police said the issue involved suspects crashing a stolen car in the area. At least two people were in the vehicle.
No one was hurt in the crash.
The suspects fled on foot.
Troopers said they have K9s searching the area.
No other details were available.
