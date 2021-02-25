SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Queen Street Thursday night.
According to police, a car struck a utility pole in the area.
Both victims were transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Police said Queen Street from Aircraft Road to West Queen Street will be closed as officers investigate the crash.
