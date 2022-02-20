(WFSB) – Two people were stabbed at the University of Connecticut (UConn) late Saturday night.
UConn Police were called to Hilltop Apartments around 11:00 pm on Saturday. When police arrived, they found two people with stab wounds.
The victims were taken to Windham Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for UConn says one person was taken into custody after this incident.
There is also no present threat to the UConn community, according to their spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.