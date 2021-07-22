HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas were off limits to swimmers as of Thursday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the swimming area at Gay City State Park in Hebron was closed due to high bacteria levels.
Wednesday, the swimming area at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was also closed. However, DEEP reopened it on Thursday after retesting.
The bacteria level at Gay City State Park, however, remained high after retesting.
DEEP said indicator bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens; however, they are tools used to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.
Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swimming area, as it has been all summer, remained closed for maintenance.
The parks themselves remain open to visitors.
