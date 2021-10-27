STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fight at a high school in Stratford led to the arrests of two students.
According to Stratford police, the fight actually involved about 10 students at Bunnell High School.
They responded to the school around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
They and some school resource officers were able to take control of the scene.
Police said the school was placed in a temporary lockdown to ensure that no students were injured.
The lockdown was lifted later in the morning.
Police did not identify the two students they arrested because they are juveniles. They also did not specify their charges.
They said the investigation is ongoing.
