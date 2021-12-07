NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich Free Academy in Norwich was locked down on Monday morning due to a possible threat and suspects were identified.
Norwich police said they responded as soon as they were made aware of the possible threat.
"The result of the investigation was the discovery of two facsimile firearms, [which are] blank pistols that are incapable of discharging live rounds but can produce a loud sound," said superintendent Brian M. Kelly. "Two students were questioned in this investigation, and the responsible parties will be subject to the school disciplinary process and any charges by the Norwich Police Department."
Kelly said that at no time was there ever an active shooter.
"In an unrelated incident, yet occuring at the same time, our campus safety team was investigating a potentially concerning conversation overheard by a student on one of our bus routes earlier in the morning," Kelly explained. "While this conversation was eventually determined to be harmless and not connected in any way, it was important to assure that it was not related to the other incident. This prolonged the duration of the lockdown."
The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:15 a.m. and officers remained at the school afterward for their investigation.
"This is not a situation we are taking lightly," Kelly said. "Our campus safety team did its job well, and the support of the Norwich Police Department was instrumental in the resolution of the situation. The student who overheard the bus conversation also did the right thing in reporting that information to campus safety. Although events like these are happening throughout the state and country, I am not satisfied with using that as a justification to take no action. As an institution, we will begin an immediate internal review of our policies and procedures as they relate to all aspects of school safety."
Kelly said a community form on the topic of safety will be forthcoming.
(1) comment
Start prosecuting these kids. Terrorism charges.
