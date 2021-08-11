GLASTONBURY (WFSB) - Two suspects are being sought for a broad daylight carjacking in Glastonbury.

According to police, the latest incident occurred at the Mobil Gas station at 2997 Main St. Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

“It’s crazy. These car issues have been terrible," said Jay Gandhi, owner of the Mobil Mart. “I’ve been living here since 1987 and we never had all this issues before.”

Concerns over juvenile car thefts, break-ins raised during Glastonbury forum The Town of Glastonbury will be holding a public forum to address the increase in car thefts and break-ins.

Police said the victim was physically removed from his car my two male suspects.

No weapon was displayed, but the thieves made off with the victim's Lexus. Following the theft, police said the car was recovered in Hartford.

The Glastonbury Police Auto Theft Team said it is investigating.

On Wednesday morning, Channel 3 spoke with the clerk who was at the station when the incident happened.

“By the time he got back into the vehicle, two gentleman approached him and pulled him out of the vehicle and then they just took off heading towards Putnam," said Abbey Nsubuga, the clerk.

Nsubuga said the victim was donating clothes when it happened.

"He was traumatized," Nsubuga said.

The theft wasn't the first to be reported at the gas station.

Gandhi reported that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot a few months ago.

Republicans outline proposals for juvenile justice reform Cities and towns across Connecticut have been impacted by juvenile crime, an uptick that has been seen more so in recent months.

“I was shocked, I was literally shocked," he said. "I could not believe it.”

Hours later, he said the suspects crashed and abandoned the car in West Hartford. No arrests were made in that case.

Car thefts have been on the rise in Glastonbury for months, and many times juveniles were behind these crimes, according to police.

Republican lawmakers have called to address the spike in crime and focusing on juvenile crime.

Tuesday, they called for things like police access to all juvenile records.

However, state Democrats said they're looking to focus on counseling for juvenile offenders.

“This has been something that has been happening in the town but let’s hope that the department they are working to solve the problem," Nsubuga said.