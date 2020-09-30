HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the area of Albany Avenue at the intersection of Burton and Garden Streets.
Police said two 16-year-olds and a 26-year-old were injured during the shooting. One of the three is believed to have been struck by glass during the incident.
The victims were brought to a local hospital and were all conscious and alert.
Police are still searching for a suspect and are reviewing cameras in the area.
No additional details were released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
That’s the Beverly Hills of Hartford. Let me guess nobody saw nothing. No protesters going to be required for this one.
