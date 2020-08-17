WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fiery crash that involved two tractor trailers on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.
The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said it happened near Pawtucket Avenue.
State police reported that Route 15 north and south were closed by Arrow Road because of it.
Troopers said a tractor trailer crashed into another tractor trailer.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
