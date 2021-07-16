TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed lanes on Interstate 84 in Tolland on Friday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, all of the lanes on the westbound side of the highway were closed between exits 68 and 67. However, traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m.
All three lanes of I-84 westbound in Tolland, between exits 68 & 67, are closed due to an accident. Traffic is getting by in the breakdown lane only. #cttraffic— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 16, 2021
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
