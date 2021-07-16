Traffic

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed lanes on Interstate 84 in Tolland on Friday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, all of the lanes on the westbound side of the highway were closed between exits 68 and 67. However, traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.