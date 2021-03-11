WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed Route 85 in Waterford on Thursday morning.
According to firefighters, the crash happened in front of the Henny Penny store before 7:30 a.m.
It involved a commercial truck that was leaving a private business. The driver tried to make a left turn onto Route 85 and was struck by a driver who was headed north.
Three ambulances and a couple of medics were requested.
Three occupants were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London for injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.
Firefighters said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was also called because of a small diesel spill.
Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash.
They expected the road to be closed for an extended period of time.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
