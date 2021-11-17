WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a crash in Windham Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Route 6 near a commuter parking lot, according to the North Windham Fire Department.
The road was closed but has since reopened.
Firefighters said when they arrived, the found that two vehicles were involved in a crash and that a man was hit by a third vehicle, the driver of which did not remain at the scene.
One person was flown to Hartford Hospital by way of the Lifestar emergency helicopter. Another was taken by ambulance to Windham Hospital.
Firefighters said both did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
(3) comments
Andrew or Rob edited the original version of this report, taking out text saying that the crash was in the northbound lane of route 6. The report is now accurate.
The northbound side of an east - west highway?
It’s not a highway, just a regular road. We had to turn around, the traffic cop told us Lifestar was called.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.