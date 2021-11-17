Windham crash

Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a crash on Route 6 in Windham the evening of Nov. 16.

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a crash in Windham Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Route 6 near a commuter parking lot, according to the North Windham Fire Department.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the found that two vehicles were involved in a crash and that a man was hit by a third vehicle, the driver of which did not remain at the scene.

One person was flown to Hartford Hospital by way of the Lifestar emergency helicopter. Another was taken by ambulance to Windham Hospital.

Firefighters said both did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

(3) comments

Elad
Elad

Andrew or Rob edited the original version of this report, taking out text saying that the crash was in the northbound lane of route 6. The report is now accurate.

Report
Elad
Elad

The northbound side of an east - west highway?

Report
Xanax39
Xanax39

It’s not a highway, just a regular road. We had to turn around, the traffic cop told us Lifestar was called.

Report

