WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Two women face charges for cursing at young children on an airplane.
According to state police, 21-year-old Kaylene Thalia Valentin of Meriden and 23-year-old Desiree Elizabeth Goffe of New Britain became upset with a 2 and 4-year-old who had kicked the back of their seats.
The JetBlue flight arrived at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks from Florida on Sunday around 12:40 p.m.
Troopers met the flight there because a complaint from the plane's captain mentioned that some sort of a fight took place aboard it.
They removed Valentin and Goffe from the flight.
Troopers said they learned that the suspects had their seats kicked and tapped by the two children during the flight.
They said Valentin and Goff inappropriately responded by yelling, cursing and directing vulgar words at the children and parents.
Troopers said the suspects' response made other passengers on the plane nervous.
They also said passengers approached them about it once they deplaned.
Valentin and Goffe were charged with breach of peace and impairing the morals of a minor.
They were released on $5,000 bonds and given a court date of Sept. 28 in Enfield.
