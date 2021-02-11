HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor laid out his 2-year state budget plan on Wednesday.
Among the highlights were the legalization of marijuana and legalized sports betting.
Gov. Ned Lamont covered a wide range of areas. He said his focus is bringing money into the state to close a budget cap with no major tax hikes.
RELATED: Sports betting, legalized marijuana among items in gov's budget address
"My budget achieves this without broad-based tax increases, reducing municipal aid, or cutting any existing services,” Lamont said in his Wednesday afternoon address. “These are commitments I will not break.”
Lamont has a budget he said will help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and make investments. While he's against cuts in education, he wants to make healthcare more affordable.
The governor introduced a bill outlining the legalization of marijuana. People would be allowed to possess less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana. The state would open a lottery for operators to apply for cultivation and retail licenses.
RELATED: Lamont looks to legalize recreational marijuana as part of budget address
“Rather than surrender this market to out-of-staters or worse to the unregulated underground market, our budget provides for the legalization of recreational marijuana,” Lamont said.
In addition to legalizing marijuana, the governor laid out other ways he plans to close the budget gap.
They include using money from the state's “rainy day fund” in addition to federal aid.
He's also pushing for legalizing sports betting.
The budget he presented prioritizes pandemic recovery, as well as more affordable healthcare, and investment in modernizing local government.
There was no mention of tolls. However, there was a proposed mileage-based fee on tractor trailers to fund transportation.
If passed, parts of the bill would go into effect in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.