HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 2-year-old has died after accidentally being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says that it happened sometime Saturday on South Whitney Street.
The 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police are ruling this death as an accident.
Everyone involved in the incident is cooperating with police.
