WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A missing 2-year-old girl from West Haven was reported on Wednesday morning.
According to state police, a Silver Alert was issued for Isabella Garcia.
Troopers said she may be with her father, Christopher Garcia. He may be driving a black 2012 four door Honda Accord with Connecticut registration AF85365.
They described Isabella as being 2'9" tall and weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
They did not have a clothing description for her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-933-1616.
