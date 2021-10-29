MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two young suspects were arrested overnight for driving and crashing a stolen vehicle in Meriden.
According to police, they had patrols watching the area of 934 Broad St. for criminal behavior due to recent store robberies and vehicle thefts.
Around 2:40 a.m. on Friday, they saw and heard a Toyota Corolla peel out of the parking lot of a Shell Gas Station.
Officers said they followed the vehicle at a distance and saw the driver erratically operating the car.
The driver turned onto Golden Street and hit a fire hydrant, police said.
At that point, officers were able to check the car's registration and learn that it had been stolen.
They tried to stop the driver; however, the driver took off.
The driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn and drove up onto a grassy knoll and into a parking lot.
Two juveniles hopped out of the car and let it roll into a parked truck. Only minor damage was seen by police.
One of the suspects ran into some nearby woods, but couldn't get through the thick brush. Officers got him right away.
The other was found a short distance away from the vehicle.
The suspects were not identified due to their ages.
