HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to a healthcare worker rally that was held in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.
Protestors entered the building, leading to several to be detained, according to a representative from the SEIU District 1199 New England union.
The union said it was long-term care workers and leaders who were detained "for acts of peaceful civil disobedience."
The rally was scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. outside the Department of Public Health on Capitol Avenue.
Upon the arrival of troopers, it was learned that approximately 20 individuals entered the building and refused to disperse despite several directives ordering them to leave the premises.
These individuals were then taken into custody and transported to Troop H-Hartford where they were processed according to State Police policy and procedure.
Each individual was charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
Police said they were released on $1,000 bonds and scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court April 12.
It was held in an effort to demand that the state "provide funding to pay for structural changes that will let workers have a living wage, benefits and the capacity to retire with dignity."
Those who were detained had gone into the building and sat down.
