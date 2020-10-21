MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Support will be coming for local health districts in the fight against the coronavirus.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the districts will receive a portion of $20 million as part of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiology and laboratory capacity cooperative agreement.
He held a news conference on Wednesday morning at the Charter Oak Pavilion in Manchester where he was joined by Connecticut public health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford and other state and local officials.
Under the agreement, the funding will help districts enhance laboratory detection and capacity, boost contact tracing surveillance, coordinate responses to prevent the spread of the virus, and other measures.
“Ensuring the availability of these resources at the local level is critical to our response efforts,” Lamont said. “We know that our municipalities, health districts, and local service organizations know their communities best. I’m pleased we’ve been able to engage them in the community resource coordinator program and allocate funding to support them in combating COVID-19. Everyone in Connecticut should know that it’s safe to get tested – and if you need to stay home, we can support you, and our contact tracers are an important part of getting you what you need.”
Officials continue to say that preventing the spread of COVID-19 is done on the neighborhood level.
“Contact tracing is one of the most important pieces of our state and nation’s response to COVID-19,” Gifford said. “I am pleased that this funding has started to be distributed, and I encourage any health district that hasn’t already applied for this funding to do so as soon as they can in order to support these efforts. The public should know we will continue to enhance these efforts as much as possible, and that their information will always be protected. Everyone should feel comfortable answering a call from a contact tracer.”
All of Connecticut’s 65 local health districts and departments will receive a portion of the $20 million based on per-capita and poverty levels for each jurisdiction. The first 21 health districts that have been approved include:
- Bridgeport – Year one: $510,243; Total: $1,275,606
- Brookfield – Year one: $26,348; Total: $65,870
- Cromwell – Year one: $22,513; Total: $56,283
- Durham – Year one: $11,786; Total: $29,466
- East Hartford – Year one: $136,449; Total: $341,123
- Eastern Highlands Health District – Year one: $153,795; Total: $384,489
- Glastonbury – Year one: $53,815; Total: $134,538
- Guilford – Year one: $34,550; Total: $86,376
- Ledge Light Health District – Year one: $344,683; Total: $861,707
- Manchester – Year one: $127,278; Total: $318,196
- Meriden – Year one: $145,939; Total: $364,847
- New Britain – Year one: $258,350; Total: $645,876
- New Canaan – Year one: $29,530; Total: $73,825
- Orange – Year one: $21,059; Total: $52,647
- Pomperaug Health District – Year one: $70,176; Total: $175,441
- Ridgefield – Year one: $33,326; Total: $83,314
- Somers – Year one: $14,483; Total: $36,208
- Uncas Health District – Year one: $223,845; Total: $559,611
- Waterbury – Year one: $403,187; Total: $1,007,967
- West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District – Year one: $162,458; Total: $406,145
- Windsor – Year one: $42,486; Total: $106,214
While the deadline to apply for funding was Oct. 16, any health district that hasn’t applied is strongly encouraged to reach out to the Connecticut Department of Public Health and file their application as soon as possible. Inquiries should be directed to LHDELCinbox@ct.gov.
