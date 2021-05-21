HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to be a leader in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Twelve to 15-year-olds have been eligible for the last week.
Gov. Ned Lamont reported that 20 percent of that demographic have gotten a first dose.
"I was hesitant, and I still am a little bit, but I think it’s the right thing to do," Heather Salafia told Channel 3.
Heather Salafia said Friday is a big day for her family. Her 15-year-old son Nick is getting vaccinated.
"I’m pretty excited considering that I’ll have less chance of getting it and I’ll protect my family members and not wearing a mask is kind of a perk," Nick Salafia said.
Now that 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible for a Pfizer dose, families across America are having serious discussions and making these decisions together.
"It was a joint a decision with our whole family and I think we’re making the right one," Heather Salafia said.
In just one week, 20 percent of Connecticut families have also come to that conclusion, including Nick’s friend Quinn.
"I’m going to college and I was like 'you know I want to be safe and be out there' and if I hang out with friends in the future, I just want to be safe, “ said Quinn Cotton.
Mass vaccination clinics have remained open partly to accommodate the younger group. Lamont said the enthusiasm has been strong.
"This is an age group that needs parental permission, probably even a parent to drive you there," Lamont said. "That collaboration is working and maybe even be able to bring more vaccines right to the schools."
As the vaccination rate in younger people rises, come June, graduations may look a lot different than they did a year ago.
The state is letting the cities and towns make the final decision when it comes to graduations.
Since the efforts are going so well with the younger age group, Lamont said he is turning his attention to those in their 20s and 30s and urging them to get their shot.
