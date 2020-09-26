GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- In Glastonbury, one positive COVID-19 case has led to 20 students being told to quarantine at home.
The superintendent of schools reported on Friday that one student at Glastonbury High School tested positive.
In a letter to district parents, the superintendent said 14 students at the high school, and six at Smith Middle School were all found to be in close contact with the student who tested positive.
Those students will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
No staff members were affected.
