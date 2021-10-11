LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is off to Lebanon to showcase everything the town has to offer.
One of the unique traditions is the Connecticut Renaissance Fair. We saw Queen Elizabeth and all those costumes.
The costumes are what makes this fair click. Guests can bring their own and dress up in period costumes or whatever floats their boat.
“I like to dress different every time I come down. It’s really fun. You can have fun with your costumes, pair a corset with any dress or skirt,” Tosha Swisher of Maine tells us.
“[How did you pick this?] Honestly, thrift stores. People don’t think about it when they’re going to something like this. Thrifty one of the best ways to get garb,” Sterling Tanacea of Charlotte, MA stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.