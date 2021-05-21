MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford is home to the longest stretch of coastline in Connecticut.
While its motto is ‘a small city with a big heart,’ Milford is known for a big celebration every summer, highlighting all things oysters.
If you ask folks in Milford what they love about their hometown, you’ll get plenty of answers.
“I like it all. It’s convenient, is beautiful, love the beach area. It’s beach living in New England, it’s really nice,” said Janice Dunn.
“It’s just really quaint and beautiful,” said Julia Wexler.
But a big part of that charm is a festival that draws thousands to Milford’s downtown every August, celebrating the area’s oyster history, which dates back to a large Native American village before Milford was even established, to the 1800s when oystering really took off as a major industry.
“Milford is really the home of the oyster. They do a lot of oyster harvesting, right out in the marsh areas here, it’s really something that’s caught on in the city, and that’s where the festival started,” said Ila Tokarz, president of Milford’s Oyster Festival.
That was way back in 1975, and after the pandemic shut the door on this local shellfish celebration last year, Tokarz says they’re back.
“We’re hoping for a nice, safe, fun event and we will go from one end of the green, all the way down to behind the library,” Tokarz said.
Up along the town green, which stretches a number of blocks making it the second longest in all of New England, is where you’ll find booths highlighting arts and crafts, local businesses, nonprofits, and even a car show.
Down behind the library at Fowler Field is where they’ll have live music and of course the main attraction – “All sorts of food, including fresh, local oysters, right here harvested in Milford,” Tokarz said.
Thirty thousand fresh, local oysters will get ready to be shucked, slurped, and enjoyed.
“I think it’s that fresh flavor to them, and they season them up with lemon and Tabasco, and being able to be out with your friends, have a beverage, have some raw oysters, listen to some music and just enjoy yourself,” Tokarz said.
Milford’s Oyster Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, but they actually kick it off that Friday night, with their smaller Oyster Eve Celebration.
