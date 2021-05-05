MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour continued on Wednesday with a stop in Middletown, featuring stories about the community and the people who live and work in it.
Artists for World Peace is an organization that finds joy in dark times through the love and sharing of art.
Wendy Black-Nasta founded the group back in 2003.
As a jewelry artist, she started the project by gathering coins that were no longer being used as currency because the EU started its own currency.
Through the group’s fundraising, it was able to build an orphanage in Africa.
It has also opened and continues to fund the first health center in a village in Tanzania. Eye doctors from Connecticut have also traveled there to give the Tanzanians free eye care.
Wendy and her husband (a composer/musician) have become the guardians of 24 children in Tanzania and have supported them and their schooling.
For more information about Artists for World Peace, click here.
