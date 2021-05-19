BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is speaking with organizations who help the community.
Stephen Carrabba is the president of the Angelo S. Carrabba, MD Foundation in Bloomfield.
The foundation was started following the death of Angelo, a beloved Obstetrician-Gynecologist who worked for St. Francis Hospital for 35 years and delivered thousands of babies.
Stephen is the youngest of Angelo’s five children, and the family established the foundation to provide an opportunity to share their father’s compassion and kindness with others.
During the pandemic, the foundation helped provide many families with meals over the holidays, working with other charities in the area.
To learn more about the foundation, click here.
