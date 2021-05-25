GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton is a small politically independent subdivision of the town that’s nearly seven square miles and home to one of the most extravagant houses ever built in Connecticut, the Branford House.
Branford House is the administration center of the UConn Campus at Avery Point.
Janene Vandi, the associate campus director, first stepped onto the glorious waterfront property 25 years ago.
“It was a day like this except in the fall and I fell in love with it,” Vandi said.
Vandi loved with 20th century industrialist Morton Plant and his wife Nellie designed and built in 1903.
“Morton Plant didn’t want to be in Newport, but he wanted that lifestyle and to think this facility got built to be used 30 days out of the year in the summer,” Vandi said.
Plant inherited a lot of money from his father who built railroads down in the south, but he too made a lot of money by building the shoreline trolley system between Groton and Mystic.
Plant owned the Shoreline Electric Railway, at the time one of the largest single trolley systems in the United States. He also built a house on 5th Avenue in New York City he sold to Cartier in 1917, the year before he died.
The estate passed through his son, then daughter-in-law, then sold at auction in 1939 for $55,000. It was purchased by the state and passed to the U.S. Coast Guard, who remains on the property today.
Vandi says the mansion was in poor shape and renovated by UConn 20 years ago.
“Almost every room in the house has a fireplace, not as grand as this magnificent one, but all unique,” Vandi said.
The intricate woodwork on the wall panels is old world craftmanship, with a carved marble fireplace. There are even some hidden doors that are fun to find.
Today, Branford House, which is named after the town Plant was born, generates money as a venue site for 57 weddings this year.
Its waterfront vista and expansive lawn is a great place to stroll.
“I’ve gone running a lot of times up there and taken the kids to concerts they have in the summer,” said Melissa Brown.
You can still see pieces of the estate’s glorious past. The security building is the old caretaker’s house and the former horse stables serve the campus maintenance team, still nurturing and caring for Plant’s imported Beech trees.
